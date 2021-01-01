About this product

Isolate is the term used for the CBD molecule after it has been distilled into its crystalline form. Using isolate is a great way to augment a cannabinoid regimine. Please do not heat it over 160 degrees, but feel free to enjoy it in teas, coffee, peanut butter/granola snacks and more. We recommend using it with a gram scale for preparing topical products or ingesting. It can also be vaped or dabbed.