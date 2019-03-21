About this strain
An Aficionado Seed project, White Cherry Truffle crosses a 2012 Chemdog Special Reserve with Cherry Lime #4, then crosses the result with Highland Afghani. Expanding on Cherry Noir (Chemdog x Cherry Lime #4) with the Afghani brings in notes of black cherry and white chocolate to complement aromas of fuel and roses. The euphoric Chemdog high takes off with the heavy Afghani influence, making this strain a powerful full-body experience.
White Cherry Truffle effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
