About this strain
Archive Seed Bank’s Hazmat OG is a cross between the original Chemdog 91 and Face Off OG Bx1. The result is a well-balanced, energizing hybrid that’s great for people looking for less of a cerebral high. Flavors including diesel with lime OG notes.
Hazmat OG effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
29% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
17% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!