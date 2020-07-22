Curious to know how our broad spectrum oil compares to our full spectrum? Test them both out with our CBD oil bundle.



Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 500mg:

Our smooth-tasting broad spectrum oil is derived from a plant profile that’s designed to ease inflammation and improve sleep. It’s formulated with MCT coconut oil for easy absorption and transportation throughout the body, and enhanced with organic ginger to provide extra anti-inflammatory relief. It comes in our lightest strength and is THC-free, perfect for those new to CBD.

This oil contains CBD, plus naturally occurring CBN for a restful sleep & CBC for effective inflammatory relief.



Full Spectrum CBD Oil 500mg:

Our full spectrum oil contains all the naturally occurring compounds found in the hemp plant, magnifying the benefits to your overall health. Derived from a plant profile designed to help manage stress and anxiety and provide relief from inflammation, this oil can be used as a discrete daily dose for your overall well-being.

This oil contains CBD, plus naturally occurring CBC for effective inflammatory relief.



Our oils are designed to easily integrate into your daily routine. Place drops under your tongue, add to your morning coffee or smoothie, rub directly onto your skin or combine with your favorite moisturizer.