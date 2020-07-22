About this product
Enjoy the subtle sweetness of Boost, crafted to lift your mood and kick start your day. Tackle the days stresses and regain your equilibrium with our Balance pre-roll, designed to help you feel calm, but alert. And finally, kick back and relax with Vibes, handcrafted to support a focused mind, calm-bodied, relaxing experience.
Our pre-rolls are between 16-17% CBD and have CBC for effective inflammatory relief and CBG to help regulate mood. Hemp derived and less than 0.3% d-9 THC, so can be delivered nationwide. The pre-roll bundle contains six 0.5gram pre-rolls.
About this brand
Eve Farms
evefarms.com
At Eve Farms, we're dedicated to discovering and delivering the future of natural health and well-being. Our products provide high-quality, pure and reliable hemp derived CBD for daily self-care, helping people manage stress, anxiety, inflammation and sleeplessness. We offer a variety of CBD oils and CBD-rolls crafted with award-winning unique cultivars, delivered to your door.
