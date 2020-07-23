This high potency oil can be safely used as a topical or dropped in doses under the tongue. It's designed to calm the mind, body and skin and soothe physical aches. Subtle-tasting with a earthy flavor, it’s formulated with all natural ingredients. No chemicals. No preservatives or fillers. No additives. Only the goodness of whole plant hemp for maximum impact and holistic effect within your endocannabinoid system and rapidly metabolizing MCT coconut oil.



This oil includes CBD plus naturally occurring CBC for effective inflammatory relief. It is unflavored.



Our oils are designed to easily integrate into your daily routine. Place drops under your tongue, add to your morning coffee or smoothie, rub directly onto your skin or combine with your favorite moisturizer.