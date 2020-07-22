Our full spectrum oil contains all the naturally occurring compounds found in the hemp plant, magnifying the benefits to your overall health. Derived from a plant profile designed to help manage stress and anxiety and provide relief from inflammation, this oil can be used as a discrete daily dose for your overall well-being.



This oil includes CBD plus naturally occurring CBC for effective inflammatory relief. It is unflavored.



Our oils are designed to easily integrate into your daily routine. Place drops under your tongue, add to your morning coffee or smoothie, rub directly onto your skin or combine with your favorite moisturizer.