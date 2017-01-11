Evergreen France
Lemon Haze CBD
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Son parfum est citronné, boisé et épicé, enrichi de notes d'encens et de poivre noir, un profil de terpène directement hérité de la SLH qui fera le bonheur des amateurs de saveurs Hazy et fruitées.
His flavor is lemony, afforested and spiced, enriched by notes of incense and black pepper, a profile of terpene directly inherited from the SLH which will make the happiness of the amateurs of flavors Hazy and fruity.
His flavor is lemony, afforested and spiced, enriched by notes of incense and black pepper, a profile of terpene directly inherited from the SLH which will make the happiness of the amateurs of flavors Hazy and fruity.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,718 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!