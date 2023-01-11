10mg THC + 100mg CBD per pouch.

Since 2010, the 4.20Bar™ has been a prominent figure in the medical and eventually the recreational cannabis market. The 4.20Bar™ has always served as a welcoming entry point for novices and relied on by the more experienced consumer for its quality and consistency. Made with Guittard Chocolate, house-made distillate, and carefully sourced ingredients, the 4.20Bar crafts chocolate bars that look good, taste good, and feel good! Now available in 100mg pouches. Ten 4.20Bar™ minis per pack means great for sharing (or keeping all to yourself) too!



- Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (61% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans), Sea Salt, Cannabis Oil.

- Nutrition Facts: Serving size 1 Mini, Calories 25, Fat Cal. 18.7, Total Fat 2g (3.3% DV), Sa. Fat 1.3g (6.2% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 16.6mg (0.8% DV), Total Carb 2g (0.8% DV), Fiber 0.4g (2% DV), Sugars 1.2g, Protein 0.4g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV)