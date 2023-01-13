About this product
100mg THC + 100mg CBD per pouch.
Since 2010, the 4.20Bar™ has been a prominent figure in the medical and eventually the recreational cannabis market. The 4.20Bar™ has always served as a welcoming entry point for novices and relied on by the more experienced consumer for its quality and consistency. Made with Guittard Chocolate, house-made distillate, and carefully sourced ingredients, the 4.20Bar™ crafts chocolate bars that look good, taste good, and feel good! Ten 4.20Bar™ minis per pack means great for sharing (or keeping all to yourself) too!
- Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (61% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans), Chocolate Mocha Compound (cane sugar, dextrose, fructose, caramel color, natural flavor), Espresso Beans, Cannabis Oil
- Nutrition Facts: Serving size 1 Mini, Calories 25, Fat Cal. 16.6, Total Fat 1.9g (2.9% DV), Sa. Fat 1g (5% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb 1.7g (0.04% DV), Fiber 0.4g (2% DV), Sugars 1.2g, Protein 0,4g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV)
About this brand
Evergreen Herbal
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.