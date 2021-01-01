About this product

Since 2010, the 4.20Bar™ has been a prominent figure in the medical and eventually the recreational cannabis market. The 4.20Bar™ has always served as a welcoming entry point for novices and relied on by the more experienced consumer for its quality and consistency. Made with Guittard Chocolate, house-made distillate, and carefully sourced ingredients, the 4.20Bar crafts chocolate bars that look good, taste good, and feel good!



Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (pure cane sugar, full cream milk, cocoa butter, 38% cacao beans, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans), Toffee (Sugar, Palm Oil, Vegetable Oil, Sunflower Oil, Dairy Butter [Milk], Almonds, contains 2% or less of Salt and Soy Lecithin), Cannabis Oil.

Nutrition Facts: Calories 60, Fat Cal. 15, Total Fat 15g (2% DV), Sat. Fat 1g (4% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 3g (1% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 2g, Protein 0g (0% DV)