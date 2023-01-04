Since 2010, the 4.20Bar™ has been a prominent figure in the medical and eventually the recreational cannabis market. The 4.20Bar™ has always served as a welcoming entry point for novices and relied on by the more experienced consumer for its quality and consistency. Made with Guittard Chocolate, house-made distillate, and carefully sourced ingredients, the 4.20Bar™ crafts chocolate bars that look good, taste good, and feel good! Now available in 100mg pouches. Ten 4.20Bar™ minis per pack means great for sharing (or keeping all to yourself) too!



- Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (61% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans), Chocolate Mocha Compound (cane sugar, dextrose, fructose, caramel color, natural flavor), Espresso Beans, Cannabis Oil

- Nutrition Facts: Serving size 1 Mini, Calories 25, Fat Cal. 16.6, Total Fat 1.9g (2.9% DV), Sa. Fat 1g (5% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb 1.7g (0.04% DV), Fiber 0.4g (2% DV), Sugars 1.2g, Protein 0.4g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV)