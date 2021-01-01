About this product

Since 2010, the 4.20Bar™ has been a prominent figure in the medical and eventually the recreational cannabis market. The 4.20Bar™ has always served as a welcoming entry point for novices and relied on by the more experienced consumer for its quality and consistency. Made with Guittard Chocolate, house-made distillate, and carefully sourced ingredients, the 4.20Bar™ crafts chocolate bars that look good, taste good, and feel good! Now available in 100mg pouches. Ten 4.20Bar™ minis per pack means great for sharing (or keeping all to yourself) too!



- Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (pure cane sugar, full cream milk, cocoa butter, 38% cacao beans, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans), Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Crisped Rice (rice flour, sugar barley malt extract and salt, rice extract and distilled monoglycerides added as processing aides), Cannabis Oil.

- Nutrition Facts: Serving size 1 Mini, Calories 25, Fat Cal. 14.6, Total Fat 1.7g (2.5% DV), Sa. Fat 1.3 g (4% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 2mg (0.4% DV), Sodium 2mg (0% DV), Total Carb 2.3 (1% DV), Fiber 0g (o% DV), Sugars 2.5g, Protein 0.4g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV)