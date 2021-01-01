About this product

What more could you ask for from a chocolate craftsman? Yes, Salted Almond and Dark Chocolate. It gives you the salty sweet combination the world is crazy for with the wonderful flavor of toasted almonds and milky smooth creamy chocolate. No bitter sweet here, this is an amazing combination and you deserve the best, so pick up two to go, you will be glad you did.



Ego Chocolate is one of the finest chocolate on the market. We source our beans from all around the world based on weather conditions. Just like grapes for wine and coffee beans, cacao beans from the Evergreen tree will yield a mild bean if the conditions are perfect and that is what we seek when we buy our beans! Your satisfaction is our goal and we want to hear back from you. This fine chocolate is infused with our quality cannabis oil that comes from our Clean Green Certified, No Till Organic Grow Fleur Cannabis. Check out Fleur Cannabis on Instagram. No pesticides, No chemicals, Just natural healthy soil and clean water.