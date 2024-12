Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid born from the cross of Citral #13 and Ice #2, known for its distinct and delightful flavor. With a rich tropical aroma and sweet fruity taste, Papaya captures the essence of fresh tropical fruit. Its terpene profile is packed with fruity, citrus, and earthy notes, making it both aromatic and flavorful. Papaya is particularly prized for producing exceptional concentrates that retain its bold tropical flavors. Whether enjoyed as flower or in extract form, Papaya delivers a consistent and flavorful experience that mirrors its irresistible aroma.

