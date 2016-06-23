About this product

Our vape pens are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect



Evexia disposable vape pens were engineered with ELD technology, and are rechargeable up to 3 times using a micro-USB charging port located on the bottom. All the benefits from full spectrum CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pen, that you can use legally in all 50 states.



All natural, vegan, non-GMO

Crafted in the USA

Non-Psychoactive

Ceramic heating element

Pesticides/Herbicides Free

50 State Legal, No Medical Card needed

3rd Party Lab Certified