Excolo Farms
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
24 products
Flower
Wonder Dawg
by Excolo Farms
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Sticky Glue
by Excolo Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Purple Monkey Balls
by Excolo Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Dr. Leveque
by Excolo Farms
THC 10.04%
CBD 15.4%
Flower
Tenderheart
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Dream Beaver
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Tillamuk Cheese
by Excolo Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Filberts
by Excolo Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dank Sinatra
by Excolo Farms
Pre-rolls
Rude Dragon Pre-Roll - 0.5g
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Samoa Kush
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Cluster Funk
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Black Raspberry
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Brian Berry Cough
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Grapefruit
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Harlequin
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Black Dawg Skunk
by Excolo Farms
THC 25.9%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
Harlequin x Purple Dragon
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Rude Dragon
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Howard Da Monk
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
by Excolo Farms
Flower
RudeBoi OG
by Excolo Farms
Flower
Excolo
by Excolo Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pathos
by Excolo Farms
THC 19.1%
CBD 0%
