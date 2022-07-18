Why Choose 5 Star Infused Gummies? Each delicious, flavored gummy is infused with 35 milligrams of high quality, full spectrum CBD (including CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.). These gummies are a great alternative from using the full spectrum oils, and you can consume, with ease, at any time of the day.



Choose from 5 different flavors, only available in 1 packs. Made in the USA.



Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1 gummy. If you are a first-time CBD user, try cutting the 5 Star gummy in half and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 0.28 oz



GTIN/UPC: 810012400596



Important Information

Full Spectrum Disclaimer

Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.



Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



Shipping Policy

At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.