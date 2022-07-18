About this product
Made in the USA.
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1 tea bag per session. These bags are reusable, however, you will not receive as much CBD content as you did the first session.
Warning: May cause drowsiness and/or sleepiness; do not take when driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires alertness.
Item NET Weight: 0.2 oz
SKU: CBD360TEA
GTIN/UPC: 00810012400626
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treathttps://experience-cbd.myshopify.com/admin/productsment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.