CBD Bath Bombs - 4 pack

Why Choose Experience CBD Bath Bombs? Our CBD Bath Bombs provide the ultimate relaxation-bath experience. Indulge yourself in the colorful, silky water and experience the wonderful benefits of CBD for your skin. Our CBD Bath Bombs are specifically formulated to provide moisture and rejuvenation to your body. They can also help relieve skin irritation and overall help de-stress.



Each bath bomb is infused with 30 milligrams of high quality CBD and is 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC).



Made in the USA.



What's Inside?



30mg / Sunrise - A citrus blend.

30mg / Winter Snow - A peppermint delight

30mg / Tropical Breeze - Lemongrass with a twist

30mg / Rainforest - Nature's scent

Recommended Use: Depending on your prior use with CBD, we recommend dropping 1 bath bomb at a time. Soak your body in CBD-infused water and see how your body reacts to the CBD before increasing the amount of bath bombs in the CBD-infused water.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 6.2 oz



SKU: 4 pack - CBD30BB



GTIN/UPC: 00810012400633



Important Information

Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.