About this product
Choose from 5 different strengths:
500mg / 30ml bottle
1000mg / 30ml bottle
1500mg / 30ml bottle
2000mg / 60ml bottle
3000mg / 60ml bottle
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half to a full dropper as 1 dose. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.
Drip under tongue and wait for up to 60 seconds before swallowing OR Add to your favorite beverage or food.
GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 2.82oz
SKU: 500mg Hemp Oil: FS500HO
1000mg Hemp Oil: FS1000HO
1500mg Hemp Oil: FS1500HO
2000mg Hemp Oil: FS2000HO
3000mg Hemp Oil: FS3000HO
GTIN/UPC: 500mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil (30ml) GTIN: 850183008870
1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil (30ml) GTIN: 850183008863
1500mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil (30ml) GTIN: 850183008177
2000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil (30ml) GTIN: 810012400657
3000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil (30ml) GTIN: 810012400664
Important Information
Full Spectrum Disclaimer
Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Shipping Policy
At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.