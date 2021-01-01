About this product

Why Choose Experience CBD Assorted Gummies? Each delicious gummy is coated with 30 milligrams of high-quality CBD. These gummies are 100% THC FREE / ND (Non-detectable levels of THC), and you can enjoy many different flavors at any time of the day. Our CBD assorted gummies are one of our best selling and reviewed products!



What's Inside? Each package comes with an assortment of CBD gummies, including some of the following: Belts, Bears, Coke Bottles, Sour Peaches, Sour Worms, Cherries, Sour Pineapples, etc. Candy selection may vary. Made in the USA.



Choose from 5 different strengths:



180mg bags are temporarily OUT OF STOCK

360mg - 12 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)

540mg - 18 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)

900mg - 30 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)

1800mg - 60 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1-2 gummies. If you are a first-time CBD user, try half to 1 gummy and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.



Warning: May cause drowsiness and/or sleepiness; do not take when driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires alertness.

Important Information

Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



CBD Isolate Disclaimer



Before selecting a dose, please be aware that coated isolate products are not exact. Isolate tends to move around during shipment and small amounts may fall off the product. If you are looking for guaranteed CBD doses, please view CBD products that are labeled INFUSED or clearly state in the product description that they are infused with CBD.



