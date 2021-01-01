About this product

Why Choose Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures With Flavor? Each CBD tincture is infused with not only organically grown, high quality, full spectrum CBD but also includes natural fruit flavoring. Our flavored CBD tinctures are also 100% vegan and are packed with all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant (CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.). Made using hydrocarbon extraction and mature hemp flowers, these flavored oils contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs. Also available in our Flavored Oil Trio Bundle, check it out!



Choose from 3 different flavors and 2 different strengths:



750mg / Blueberry / 30ml bottle

1500mg / Blueberry / 30ml bottle

750mg / Strawberry / 30ml bottle

1500mg / Strawberry / 30ml bottle

750mg / Watermelon / 30ml bottle

1500mg / Watermelon / 30ml bottle

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half to a full dropper as 1 dose. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.



Drip under the tongue and wait for up to 60 seconds before swallowing OR Add to your favorite beverage or food.



GMP certified and made in the USA.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 2.82oz



SKU:



750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry: FS750BB



750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry: FS750SB



750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon: FS750WM



1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry: FS1500BB



1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry: FS1500SB



1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon: FS1500WM



GTIN/UPC:



750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry (30ml) GTIN: 810012401746



750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry (30ml) GTIN: 810012401739



750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon (30ml) GTIN: 810012400602



1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry (30ml) GTIN: 850183008719



1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry (30ml) GTIN: 850183008979



1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon (30ml) GTIN: 810012401753



Important Information

Full Spectrum Disclaimer

Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.



Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



Shipping Policy

At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.



($64.99 - $114.99)