Full Spectrum Flavored CBD Oil (750mg-1500mg)
About this product
Why Choose Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures With Flavor? Each CBD tincture is infused with not only organically grown, high quality, full spectrum CBD but also includes natural fruit flavoring. Our flavored CBD tinctures are also 100% vegan and are packed with all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant (CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.). Made using hydrocarbon extraction and mature hemp flowers, these flavored oils contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs. Also available in our Flavored Oil Trio Bundle, check it out!
Choose from 3 different flavors and 2 different strengths:
750mg / Blueberry / 30ml bottle
1500mg / Blueberry / 30ml bottle
750mg / Strawberry / 30ml bottle
1500mg / Strawberry / 30ml bottle
750mg / Watermelon / 30ml bottle
1500mg / Watermelon / 30ml bottle
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half to a full dropper as 1 dose. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.
Drip under the tongue and wait for up to 60 seconds before swallowing OR Add to your favorite beverage or food.
GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 2.82oz
SKU:
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry: FS750BB
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry: FS750SB
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon: FS750WM
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry: FS1500BB
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry: FS1500SB
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon: FS1500WM
GTIN/UPC:
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry (30ml) GTIN: 810012401746
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry (30ml) GTIN: 810012401739
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon (30ml) GTIN: 810012400602
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry (30ml) GTIN: 850183008719
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry (30ml) GTIN: 850183008979
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon (30ml) GTIN: 810012401753
Important Information
Full Spectrum Disclaimer
Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Shipping Policy
At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.
($64.99 - $114.99)
Choose from 3 different flavors and 2 different strengths:
750mg / Blueberry / 30ml bottle
1500mg / Blueberry / 30ml bottle
750mg / Strawberry / 30ml bottle
1500mg / Strawberry / 30ml bottle
750mg / Watermelon / 30ml bottle
1500mg / Watermelon / 30ml bottle
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half to a full dropper as 1 dose. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.
Drip under the tongue and wait for up to 60 seconds before swallowing OR Add to your favorite beverage or food.
GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 2.82oz
SKU:
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry: FS750BB
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry: FS750SB
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon: FS750WM
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry: FS1500BB
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry: FS1500SB
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon: FS1500WM
GTIN/UPC:
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry (30ml) GTIN: 810012401746
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry (30ml) GTIN: 810012401739
750mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon (30ml) GTIN: 810012400602
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Blueberry (30ml) GTIN: 850183008719
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Strawberry (30ml) GTIN: 850183008979
1500mg Flavored CBD Tincture - Watermelon (30ml) GTIN: 810012401753
Important Information
Full Spectrum Disclaimer
Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Shipping Policy
At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.
($64.99 - $114.99)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!