Why Choose Experience CBD Oils? Each CBD tincture is infused with organically grown, high quality CBD and is 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC). Our CBD oils are 100% vegan and are packed with all the terpenes that naturally occur within the hemp plant. Made with pure, isolated Cannabidiol (CBD) from industrial hemp, these oils contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs. Our CBD oils are only packed with all the benefits of CBD and the nutritional values of the base oil, MCT.



Choose from 4 different strengths:



200mg / 30ml bottle

350mg / 30ml bottle

550mg / 30ml bottle

1000mg / 30ml bottle

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half to a full dropper as 1 dose. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.



Drip under the tongue and wait for up to 60 seconds before swallowing OR Add to your favorite beverage or food.



GMP certified and made in the USA.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 2.82 oz



Important Information

Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.