About this product
Why Choose CBDrool's Dog Drops? CBDrool's dog drops carry 3 different strengths and contain high quality CBD. Our calming dog drops are made with all natural ingredients and are packed with all of benefits of CBD derived from industrial hemp. CBDrool's dog drops also contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs.
CBDrool's dog drops will have you feeling confident about giving to your furry friends. Dogs have an endocannabinoid system that have the capabilities to react to CBD, just like humans. Take care of your dog's overall wellness with CBDrool.
Choose from 3 different strengths:
200mg / Small Dogs / 30ml bottle
350mg / Medium Sized Dogs / 30ml bottle
550mg / Large Sized Dogs / 30ml bottle
Recommended Use: Depending on your pet's prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half of the dropper as 1 dose. You can add to pet's food, treats, or directly into the mouth. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your pet reacts to CBD before increasing their doses.
100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC), GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 2.82 oz
SKU: 200mg Small Dog: DHO200S
350mg Medium Dog: DHO350M
550mg Large Dog: DHO550L
GTIN/UPC: 200mg GTIN: 810012400473
350mg GTIN: 810012400480
550mg GTIN: 810012400497
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary veterinarian before modifying your pet's diet.
CBDrool's dog drops will have you feeling confident about giving to your furry friends. Dogs have an endocannabinoid system that have the capabilities to react to CBD, just like humans. Take care of your dog's overall wellness with CBDrool.
Choose from 3 different strengths:
200mg / Small Dogs / 30ml bottle
350mg / Medium Sized Dogs / 30ml bottle
550mg / Large Sized Dogs / 30ml bottle
Recommended Use: Depending on your pet's prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half of the dropper as 1 dose. You can add to pet's food, treats, or directly into the mouth. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your pet reacts to CBD before increasing their doses.
100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC), GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 2.82 oz
SKU: 200mg Small Dog: DHO200S
350mg Medium Dog: DHO350M
550mg Large Dog: DHO550L
GTIN/UPC: 200mg GTIN: 810012400473
350mg GTIN: 810012400480
550mg GTIN: 810012400497
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary veterinarian before modifying your pet's diet.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Experience CBD
Experience CBD was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing our customers the highest grade of CBD products on the market. We believe that everyone deserves accessibility to high quality CBD products at affordable prices. Our ultimate goal is to help people get on the path to living a healthier, happier lifestyle. We pride ourselves on delivering quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service.