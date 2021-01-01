About this product

Why Choose our Full Spectrum CBD Chocolate Bars? Each chocolate bar is infused with 500 milligrams of high quality, full-spectrum CBD (including CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.). Enjoy fine gourmet chocolate infused with 10 servings/squares inside. Each serving contains approximately 50mg of full-spectrum CBD.



Choose from 2 different flavors. Made in the USA.



Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1 chocolate square/serving and let the chocolate melt in your mouth. If you are a first-time CBD user, try cutting the chocolate square in half and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.



Store in cool, dark places, away from heat and humidity.