Inhale the good sh*t, and exhale happiness with Experience Delta 8 THC Prerolls. Each terpene-infused pre-roll is packed with 75mg of high quality Delta-8 THC and tests for less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC (the legal limit in the US). This Delta 8 THC pre-roll also contains other beneficial cannabinoids, like (including CBD CBG, CBN, etc.) One pre-roll weighs approximately 1 gram of smokable hemp flower. Inhaling is one of the most effective and fastest ways to start feeling the relaxing effects and soothing benefits of Delta-8 THC. Start enjoying Delta 8 THC at anytime of the day. Taste the terps and feel the chill.
Choose from 5 different strains:
75mg / Blue Dream
75mg / OG Kush
75mg / Strawberry Cough
75mg / Trainwreck
75mg / Zkittlez
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with Hemp products, we recommend starting with 1 pre-roll. If you are a first-time Delta 8 THC user, try smoking only half and see how your body reacts to Delta 8 THC before increasing your intake.
About this brand
Experience CBD
Experience CBD was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing our customers the highest grade of CBD products on the market. We believe that everyone deserves accessibility to high quality CBD products at affordable prices. Our ultimate goal is to help people get on the path to living a healthier, happier lifestyle. We pride ourselves on delivering quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service.