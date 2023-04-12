Inhale the good sh*t, and exhale happiness with Experience Delta 8 THC Prerolls. Each terpene-infused pre-roll is packed with 75mg of high quality Delta-8 THC and tests for less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC (the legal limit in the US). This Delta 8 THC pre-roll also contains other beneficial cannabinoids, like (including CBD CBG, CBN, etc.) One pre-roll weighs approximately 1 gram of smokable hemp flower. Inhaling is one of the most effective and fastest ways to start feeling the relaxing effects and soothing benefits of Delta-8 THC. Start enjoying Delta 8 THC at anytime of the day. Taste the terps and feel the chill.



Choose from 5 different strains:



75mg / Blue Dream

75mg / OG Kush

75mg / Strawberry Cough

75mg / Trainwreck

75mg / Zkittlez

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with Hemp products, we recommend starting with 1 pre-roll. If you are a first-time Delta 8 THC user, try smoking only half and see how your body reacts to Delta 8 THC before increasing your intake.

