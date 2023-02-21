Discover the relaxing benefits of Full Spectrum CBD Oils! Each tincture of CBD oil is infused with organically grown, high quality, full spectrum CBD. Our CBD oils are 100% vegan and are packed with all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant (CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.). Made using CO2 extraction and mature hemp flowers, these CBD drops contain no harsh chemicals or GMOs. Our CBD oils are one of our best selling and reviewed products! Also available in our Customer's Favorites Bundle, check it out!



If you're looking for more information the potential benefits of CBD oil, check out our blog discussing CBD oil and pain relief!



Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half to a full dropper as 1 dose. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.



Drip under the tongue and wait for up to 60 seconds before swallowing OR add to your favorite beverage or food.



GMP certified and made in the USA.

