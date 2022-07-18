Why Choose our CBD Softgels? Great for travel and at an affordable price, each softgel is infused with more than 25 milligrams of high quality, full spectrum CBD. The 2 pack softgels are great for on the go, and the bottle packs are great for daily use.



Single serving softgels make it easy and tasteless while also consuming CBD. Made using the finest CO2 extraction methods, our softgels are a great alternative from using the full spectrum oils.



Choose from 3 different strengths:



50mg+ - 2 CBD Softgels (25mg+ per piece)

375mg+ - 15 CBD Softgels (25mg+ per piece)

750mg+ - 30 CBD Softgels (25mg+ per piece)

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1-2 softgels daily. If you are a first-time CBD user, try 1 softgel and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.



Made in the USA.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 0.001 - 1.62 oz



Important Information

Full Spectrum Disclaimer

Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.



Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



Shipping Policy

At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.