About this product
Single serving softgels make it easy and tasteless while also consuming CBD. Made using the finest CO2 extraction methods, our softgels are a great alternative from using the full spectrum oils.
Choose from 3 different strengths:
50mg+ - 2 CBD Softgels (25mg+ per piece)
375mg+ - 15 CBD Softgels (25mg+ per piece)
750mg+ - 30 CBD Softgels (25mg+ per piece)
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1-2 softgels daily. If you are a first-time CBD user, try 1 softgel and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.
Made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 0.001 - 1.62 oz
SKU: 25mg - 2 count: CBD25SG2
25mg -15 count: CBD25SG15
25mg - 30 count: CBD25SG30
GTIN/UPC: 25mg - 2 count GTIN: 850183008986
25mg -15 count GTIN: 850183008993
25mg - 30 count GTIN: 850183008696
Important Information
Full Spectrum Disclaimer
Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Shipping Policy
At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.