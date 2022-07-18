Why Choose Experience CBD Full Spectrum Tinctures? Each CBD tincture is infused with organically grown, high quality, full spectrum CBD. Our CBD tinctures are 100% vegan and are packed with all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant (CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.). Made using CO2 extraction and mature hemp flowers, these oils contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs. Our CBD tinctures are one of our best selling and reviewed products! Also available in our Customer's Favorite Bundle, check it out!



Choose from 5 different strengths:



500mg / 30ml bottle

1000mg / 30ml bottle

1500mg / 30ml bottle

2000mg / 60ml bottle

3000mg / 60ml bottle

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half to a full dropper as 1 dose. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.



Drip under tongue and wait for up to 60 seconds before swallowing OR Add to your favorite beverage or food.



GMP certified and made in the USA.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 2.82oz



Important Information

Full Spectrum Disclaimer

Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.



Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



