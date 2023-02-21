Delta-8 is finally here! Enjoy a 100% legal cannabis-like body high with our Hemp Derived Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges. Each vape cartridge is a FULLY CERAMIC CARTRIDGE and is infused with 92% / 920 milligrams of high quality Delta-8 THC. This oil tests non-detectable (ND) levels of CBD and less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC. These vape carts contains only Delta-8 THC and terpenes. The vape liquid is also 100% vegan and contains no harmful chemicals or GMOs. Absolutely zero cutting agents. Vaping/inhaling is one of the most effective and fastest ways to start feeling the relaxing effects and soothing benefits of Delta-8 THC. Taste the terps and feel the chill.





