Soothe Your Skin, Muscles, and Joints with CBD Healing Hemp Butter! Our Healing Hemp Butter is specifically formulated to moisturize and revive your skin. CBD is not the only great ingredient added to this topical. With a subtle blend of Shea Butter and Cannabidiol, this is an excellent CBD salve for all skin types and conditions. CBD salves can also help relieve any discomfort or irritation you may be experiencing to your skin, joints, bones, and more!



Each package of CBD Healing Hemp Butter is infused with 750 milligrams of high quality, full spectrum CBD. This CBD cream is a thick substance intended for external use only.



Made in the USA.



Choose from 2 different scents:



750mg / Mango

750mg / Lavender

CBD topicals can be very beneficial to your skin. If you're interested in reading more information about the potential benefits of using CBD topicals, check out our informative blog post on the topic.



Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend gently rubbing small amounts of the salve into affected area on the body. Keep away from eyes. For external use only.

