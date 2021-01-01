About this product

Why Choose Experience CBD Lip Balm? Our Hempstick is specifically formulated to provide moisture and rejuvenation to your lips. CBD is not the only great ingredient added to this lip balm. With a combination of Caster oil and Cannabidiol, our CBD lip balms are perfect for soothing irritated, cracked lips, cold sores, etc. Help relieve any discomfort or irritation you may be experiencing at any time, in any weather.



Each package is infused with 70 milligrams of high quality, full-spectrum CBD and is a thick substance for external use only.



Made in the USA.



Choose from 7 different flavors for a better taste:



70mg / Bubble Gum

70mg / Cherry

70mg / Coconut

70mg / French Vanilla

70mg / Peppermint

70mg / Strawberry

70mg / Watermelon

Recommended Use: Depending on your prior use with CBD, we recommend gently rubbing small amounts of the lip balm into affected areas.

Store at room temperature. Do not keep cold, the substance becomes thick and gritty if not stored in warmer temperatures.

Keep away from the eyes. For external use only.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 0.35 oz



Important Information

Full Spectrum Disclaimer

Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.



Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



Shipping Policy

At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.