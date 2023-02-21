The perfect nightcap for a long week, the Blueberry flavor is infused with 2000mg of nano amplified pure isolate CBD and CBN. It's sweet taste will leave you feeling relaxed as soon as it hits your lips! takes less then 30 minutes and will keep you resting for the whole night!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Experience CBD was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing our customers the highest grade of CBD products on the market. We believe that everyone deserves accessibility to high quality CBD products at affordable prices. Our ultimate goal is to help people get on the path to living a healthier, happier lifestyle. We pride ourselves on delivering quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service.