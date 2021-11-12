About this product

Thick Liq. is here! Pure, CO2 derived CBD Distillate from hemp. This Cannabis extract contains high levels of all Cannabinoids with less than 0.3% THC. Can be used by placing directly on edibles, smoked using a dab rig or appropriate Vaporizer. Comes in a 1ml applicator that contains at least 600mg of Cannabidiol (CBD).



Approximately 30 servings with 20mg of CBD each.