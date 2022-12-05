About this product
Sweet J – Sativa
This Sativa dominant strain hails from our J-1 mother x Jack Herer x Skunk #1 genetics. Sweet J offers a creative and uplifting experience with sweet, fruity, and funk flavors on the palate.
Terpenes:
• Caryophyllene
• Terpinolene
Lineage:
J-1 x Jack Herer
Breeder:
Experience Organics
*Available in 1g, 2g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g flower jars, 2pk, 5pk, 15pk flower pre-rolls, and 1pk, 2pk, 5pk infused pre-rolls*
Experience Organics
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using all-natural nutrients and ingredients. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water and hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.