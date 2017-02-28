Eybna
Strawberry Diesel - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
A cross breed between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough
Major Terpenes:
40.6% Myrcene
21.2% Alpha-Pinene
11.9% Beta-Caryophyllene
6.9% Limonene
6.2% Beta-Pinene
4.5% Humulene
2.2% Phytol
2.0% Linalool
1.2% Fenchol
0.9% Terpineol
4.4% Other terpenes
Scent:
Delicious and deep sour flavors of tangy diesel fuel glazed with a dim layer of sweet, ripe strawberries, offering a sugary mouthfeel
Available Sizes:
50ml for 331$
250ml for 1325$
Strawberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
241 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
