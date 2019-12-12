Eybna
Tangie - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
California Orange crossed with Skunk by DNA Genetics in the Netherlands
Major Terpenes:
42.2% Myrcene
22.3% Beta-Caryophyllene
12.5% Alpha-Pinene
6.6% Humulene
6.0% Beta-Pinene
4.3% Limonene
2.0% Linalool
1.2% Phytol
0.5% Fenchol
0.4% Caryophyllene-Oxide
2.0% Other terpenes
Scent:
The aroma is terpeny sweet, while maintaining its smooth juicy character
Available Sizes:
50ml for 331$
250ml for 1325$
California Orange crossed with Skunk by DNA Genetics in the Netherlands
Major Terpenes:
42.2% Myrcene
22.3% Beta-Caryophyllene
12.5% Alpha-Pinene
6.6% Humulene
6.0% Beta-Pinene
4.3% Limonene
2.0% Linalool
1.2% Phytol
0.5% Fenchol
0.4% Caryophyllene-Oxide
2.0% Other terpenes
Scent:
The aroma is terpeny sweet, while maintaining its smooth juicy character
Available Sizes:
50ml for 331$
250ml for 1325$
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!