Fade Co
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
66 products
Flower
Sunset Drive 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Cereal Milk 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Han Solo Burger 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Violet Fog #2 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Melonade x Gelato 41 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Sunset Drive 1g PR
by Fade Co
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Flower
Muel Fuel 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$50.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Sunset Drive 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$60.00
¼ ounce
Flower
Melonade x Gelato 41 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
¼ ounce
Flower
Super Boof 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mintz 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$50.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Han Solo Burger 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
¼ ounce
Flower
Trop Cherry 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$46.00
⅛ ounce
Pre-rolls
Puff, Puff, Pass 2.5g PR multipack
by Fade Co
Pre-rolls
Melonade x Gelato 41 2.5g PR multipack
by Fade Co
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mintz 2.5g PR multipack
by Fade Co
Flower
Tres Leches 3.5g
by Fade Co
Flower
M.I.L.F. 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Flower
Muel Fuel 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Flower
SFV x 4516 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Flower
Dr. Ako 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Flower
Chemical Romance 3.5g
by Fade Co
Pre-rolls
Chemical Romance 2.5g PR multipack
by Fade Co
Pre-rolls
Melonade x Gelato 41 1g PR
by Fade Co
Home
Brands
Fade Co
Catalog
Cannabis