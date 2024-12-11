Logo for the brand Fade Co

Fade Co

All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

66 products
Product image for Sunset Drive 3.5g
Flower
Sunset Drive 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Cereal Milk 3.5g
Flower
Cereal Milk 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Han Solo Burger 3.5g
Flower
Han Solo Burger 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Violet Fog #2 3.5g
Flower
Violet Fog #2 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Melonade x Gelato 41 3.5g
Flower
Melonade x Gelato 41 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Sunset Drive 1g PR
Flower
Sunset Drive 1g PR
by Fade Co
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Product image for Muel Fuel 3.5g
Flower
Muel Fuel 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$50.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Sunset Drive 7g Smalls
Flower
Sunset Drive 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$60.00
¼ ounce
Product image for Melonade x Gelato 41 7g Smalls
Flower
Melonade x Gelato 41 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
¼ ounce
Product image for Super Boof 3.5g
Flower
Super Boof 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mintz 3.5g
Flower
Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mintz 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$50.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Han Solo Burger 7g Smalls
Flower
Han Solo Burger 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
¼ ounce
Product image for Trop Cherry 3.5g
Flower
Trop Cherry 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$46.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Puff, Puff, Pass 2.5g PR multipack
Pre-rolls
Puff, Puff, Pass 2.5g PR multipack
by Fade Co
Product image for Melonade x Gelato 41 2.5g PR multipack
Pre-rolls
Melonade x Gelato 41 2.5g PR multipack
by Fade Co
Product image for Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mintz 2.5g PR multipack
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mintz 2.5g PR multipack
by Fade Co
Product image for Tres Leches 3.5g
Flower
Tres Leches 3.5g
by Fade Co
Product image for M.I.L.F. 7g Smalls
Flower
M.I.L.F. 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Product image for Muel Fuel 7g Smalls
Flower
Muel Fuel 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Product image for SFV x 4516 7g Smalls
Flower
SFV x 4516 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Product image for Dr. Ako 7g Smalls
Flower
Dr. Ako 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Product image for Chemical Romance 3.5g
Flower
Chemical Romance 3.5g
by Fade Co
Product image for Chemical Romance 2.5g PR multipack
Pre-rolls
Chemical Romance 2.5g PR multipack
by Fade Co
Product image for Melonade x Gelato 41 1g PR
Pre-rolls
Melonade x Gelato 41 1g PR
by Fade Co