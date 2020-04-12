About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.
Rainbow Chip effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
