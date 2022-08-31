Looking to de-stress, provide comfort and agility, or return to youthful vigor? The Fairwinds Companion tincture is designed to do all this and more.



Fairwinds believes in always providing the most effective products possible. Formulated using a 5:1 ratio that leverages the power of both CBD and THC, the Companion tincture has become a trusted, best-selling formula that provides effective results. Plus, with an all-natural smoky bacon flavor, the Companion CBD tincture tastes as good as it feels!