Fairwinds Manufacturing
DJ Short's Blueberry THC Inhaler
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
A west coast original and the holy grail of all Blueberry cultivars, this strain is ready to take you on a fruit-filled adventure. Enjoy the rich flavor of blueberry and the physically calming effects of a genuine cannabis classic.
The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.
The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.
DJ Short Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!