A west coast original and the holy grail of all Blueberry cultivars, this strain is ready to take you on a fruit-filled adventure. Enjoy the rich flavor of blueberry and the physically calming effects of a genuine cannabis classic.



The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.