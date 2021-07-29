Passion Flower - Platinum Kush Breath Flower
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Tastes like skunk, vanilla, and black pepper
Feels chill, mellow, and hazy
Top terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Available in 3.5g and 7g sizes
Feels chill, mellow, and hazy
Top terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Available in 3.5g and 7g sizes
About this strain
Platinum Kush Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
50% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective