Hybrid

4.5 35 reviews

OGKB

A possible descendant of GSC, OGKB (a.k.a. OG Kush Breath) is an indica-dominant hybrid that provides heavy head-to-toe effects. It blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. This strain is a great choice for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain.

Effects

Show all

24 people reported 152 effects
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 41%
Sleepy 33%
Hungry 29%
Pain 33%
Stress 33%
Inflammation 25%
Insomnia 25%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 8%
Headache 4%

Reviews

35

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
OGKB
First strain child
Grateful Breath
child
Second strain child
OGKZ
child

