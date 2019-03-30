About this product
A cross between our Dutch Haze and Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies. Super dense, highly resinous buds that hit hard and fast with the head effect of Dutch Haze and the body effect of Girl Scout Cookies. The limonene terpene is very strong in this cross, lingering in your nostrils well after you exhale. The high from Lemon Cookies will linger for several hours, and she is a favorite of many picky smokers who demand to be wowed with looks, smell, smoke, and high. The smoke from this zesty flower takes after her Dutch Haze mother and has a resinous quality that will give you a very strong and terp infused bong hit.
About this strain
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
