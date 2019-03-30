● 30% Indica / 70% Sativa

A cross between our Dutch Haze and Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies. Super dense, highly resinous buds that hit hard and fast with the head effect of Dutch Haze and the body effect of Girl Scout Cookies. The limonene terpene is very strong in this cross, lingering in your nostrils well after you exhale. The high from Lemon Cookies will linger for several hours, and she is a favorite of many picky smokers who demand to be wowed with looks, smell, smoke, and high. The smoke from this zesty flower takes after her Dutch Haze mother and has a resinous quality that will give you a very strong and terp infused bong hit.