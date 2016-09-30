ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

1589 people reported 12309 effects
Happy 67%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 53%
Energetic 46%
Relaxed 43%
Stress 34%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 19%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 6%

First strain parent
Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
First strain child
Lemon Ice
child
Second strain child
Lemon Cookies
child

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

