● 60% Indica / 40% Sativa

Orange Blossom is one of Falcanna's top selling cannabis strains. Orange Blossom is a true hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush that leans slightly toward Indica but provides an even mix of Sativa and Indica traits. She has small leaves and grows leggy in early flower but finishes in just over 8 weeks producing big aromatic buds almost aglow with pastel colors, beautifully curling pistils, and playful running calyxes. As the strain name suggests, Orange Blossom has a sweet, pungent orange/citrus aroma and taste - more an orange creamsicle than sour tangerine - that makes you instantly happy after smoking it. Hints of sweet vanilla linger after the strong orange flavor. Orange Blossom is a good strain for mood enhancement, relaxation, inspiration, and general productivity. A great strain to take on a day of adventure.