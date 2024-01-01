We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Farm Fresh
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
13 products
Flower
Mojo Melon
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Saguaro Breath
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
LA Zkittlez
by Farm Fresh
THC 22.16%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Crenshaw Melon
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Klamath Falls Kush
by Farm Fresh
THC 21%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cherry Hills
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Melon Buster
by Farm Fresh
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tang Breath
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
GMO Cookies
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Fruit Punch
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Kush
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Camelback OG
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cactus Breath
by Farm Fresh
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Farm Fresh
Catalog
Cannabis