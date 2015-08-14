FarmDirectCBDs
FarmDirectCBDs Hemp CBD CBG D8 D10 THCo THCp THCv HHC Distillate In Bulk
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 7%CBD 8%
About this product
Bulk Full Spectrum Ethenol or CO2 Extracted 70-90% CBD USA Hemp CBD Distillate - MOQ 1 L / KG
_________________________________________
1 L / kg $700
2-10 l / kg $600 each
10 liters / kgs+ $500 each Please call 971-601-0820 for availability and lead times
CBG Distillate -
1 L / kg $1000
2-10 l / kg $850 each
10 liters / kgs+ $750 each Please call 971-601-0820 for availability and lead times
D8 Distillate and others - PLEASE CALL
_________________________________________
1 L / kg $700
2-10 l / kg $600 each
10 liters / kgs+ $500 each Please call 971-601-0820 for availability and lead times
CBG Distillate -
1 L / kg $1000
2-10 l / kg $850 each
10 liters / kgs+ $750 each Please call 971-601-0820 for availability and lead times
D8 Distillate and others - PLEASE CALL
CBD Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!